1458 BARRY STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for an adorable & updated large 2 bedroom with one car garage? THIS IT IS!!! This homes offers an open kitchen with eat in dining area. Off of the dining area there is also a BONUS room could be use for a 3rd bedroom, den or family room and screened porch over looking the privacy fenced in backyard. Also featuring a newly remodeled bathroom, new interior/exterior paint, new plush carpet in bedrooms. MOST importantly this home is less then 15 minutes to the #1 RANKED Clearwater Beach!!!