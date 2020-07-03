All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1458 BARRY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1458 BARRY STREET
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

1458 BARRY STREET

1458 Barry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1458 Barry Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for an adorable & updated large 2 bedroom with one car garage? THIS IT IS!!! This homes offers an open kitchen with eat in dining area. Off of the dining area there is also a BONUS room could be use for a 3rd bedroom, den or family room and screened porch over looking the privacy fenced in backyard. Also featuring a newly remodeled bathroom, new interior/exterior paint, new plush carpet in bedrooms. MOST importantly this home is less then 15 minutes to the #1 RANKED Clearwater Beach!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 BARRY STREET have any available units?
1458 BARRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 BARRY STREET have?
Some of 1458 BARRY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 BARRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1458 BARRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 BARRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1458 BARRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1458 BARRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1458 BARRY STREET offers parking.
Does 1458 BARRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 BARRY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 BARRY STREET have a pool?
No, 1458 BARRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1458 BARRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1458 BARRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 BARRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 BARRY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa