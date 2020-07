Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac in Brentwood Estates. Two bedrooms and two baths. An eat-in kitchen that can be used as a family room, since there is a separate dining room. Bonus room could be used as a den or office. French doors open to a screened back porch. Large end-of-cul-de-sac lot with no neighbors in the back. Large one car garage.