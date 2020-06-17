All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1430 GULF BOULEVARD

1430 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 776-3375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1430 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available starting August 2020, 3 Month Minimum or Long Term. Enjoy this beautiful, newly renovated Sand Key PENTHOUSE Condo located in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Walk through the double door entry into this 8th Floor, over 1,600sf unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, new contemporary furnishings, and artistic décor. Relax on the 23 foot deck with breathtaking views of the sunset over the Gulf and Mexico and the sunrise over the Intracoastal Waterway. Take it Easy sleeps 6 and comes with 2 assigned parking spots, one underneath the building, the other under a car port. The large, fully equipped kitchen features stunning granite countertops. This beach front building offers direct access to the soft white sandy beach on the Gulf of Mexico. Walk out more than 100 feet in waist-high water into the tranquil ocean. After unwinding on the beach, rinse off in one of the outdoor showers or use the full bathroom/beach showers inside the building. This gated community offers peaceful, beautifully landscaped grounds, a large heated pool, tiki huts, and a workout facility. It’s walking distance to the Shoppes on Sand Key with dining including the famous Columbia restaurant, a pizza place, breakfast restaurants, an ice cream shop, boutique clothing stores, and a nail salon. Hop on the Trolley stop in front of the Condo, to go to endless restaurants, shops, and activities. Sorry, no smoking or pets. Annual lease $3,600/mo; Seasonal Jan-Apr $4,200/mo, May-Oct $3,800/mo, Nov-Dec $4,000. Call today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1430 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1430 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1430 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1430 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1430 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1430 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
