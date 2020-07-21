All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

1424 Arrowhead Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Arrowhead Cir W, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Nice Corner FURNISHED 1 bed/1 bath unit with covered carport in Mission Hills. This end unit features a bright kitchen with good storage space, spacious living and dining room combo, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated and neutral bathroom, washer and dryer, bonus room off the living room and bedroom, and paved patio in the back to enjoy the back courtyard! Mission Hills is a wonderful 55+ community with a very active clubhouse offering a library, fitness equipment, pool table, ping pong, shuffleboard, and recently renovated large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, entertainment, airports, the best beaches, and downtown Safety Harbor and downtown Dunedin! Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer, garbage and gas! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have any available units?
1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have?
Some of 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W does not have units with dishwashers.
