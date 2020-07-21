1424 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W

Amenities

Nice Corner FURNISHED 1 bed/1 bath unit with covered carport in Mission Hills. This end unit features a bright kitchen with good storage space, spacious living and dining room combo, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated and neutral bathroom, washer and dryer, bonus room off the living room and bedroom, and paved patio in the back to enjoy the back courtyard! Mission Hills is a wonderful 55+ community with a very active clubhouse offering a library, fitness equipment, pool table, ping pong, shuffleboard, and recently renovated large heated community pool. Fantastic Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, entertainment, airports, the best beaches, and downtown Safety Harbor and downtown Dunedin! Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer, garbage and gas! Sorry no pets.