1416 Druid Rd East
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:22 AM

1416 Druid Rd East

1416 Druid Road · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a remodeled and upgraded home in a sought after school district. This advertisement was listed on Zillow, Avail, Trulia, Hotpads, Zumper, Apartments.com, Pad-mapper, Apartment list, Doorsteps, Walk-Score, Realtor.com. If you see it on any other sites such as CRAIGSLIST, then it is FALSE and do not reply. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home with additional den/office garage and LARGE utility room has easy care tile flooring throughout! NEW doors NEW windows NEW bathroom NEW kitchen NEW A/C NEW roof you name it! Utility room provides added conveniences including washer and dryer hookup and LOTS & LOTS of storage space. Focus has been on energy efficiency to ensure utility bill is LOW! Open floor plan with new kitchen cabinets and modern appliances are a welcome feature! Large back yard is fully fenced and reasonable pets are welcome with additional deposit. Zoned for Plumb Elementary Oak Grove Middle and Clearwater High. 5 minutes from Clearwater Beach Morton Plant Hospital and conveniently within reach of all shopping facilities. This advertisement was listed on Zillow, Avail, Trulia, Hotpads, Zumper, Apartments.com, Pad-mapper, Apartment list, Doorsteps, Walk-Score, Realtor.com. If you see it on any other sites such as CRAIGSLIST, then it is FALSE and do not reply. $1400 deposit & 1st month rent ($1400) required to move in! 50 / adult Standard application process (background & credit) required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Druid Rd East have any available units?
1416 Druid Rd East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Druid Rd East have?
Some of 1416 Druid Rd East's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Druid Rd East currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Druid Rd East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Druid Rd East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Druid Rd East is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Druid Rd East offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Druid Rd East offers parking.
Does 1416 Druid Rd East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Druid Rd East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Druid Rd East have a pool?
No, 1416 Druid Rd East does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Druid Rd East have accessible units?
No, 1416 Druid Rd East does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Druid Rd East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Druid Rd East does not have units with dishwashers.
