1416 Druid Rd East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a remodeled and upgraded home in a sought after school district. This advertisement was listed on Zillow, Avail, Trulia, Hotpads, Zumper, Apartments.com, Pad-mapper, Apartment list, Doorsteps, Walk-Score, Realtor.com. If you see it on any other sites such as CRAIGSLIST, then it is FALSE and do not reply. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home with additional den/office garage and LARGE utility room has easy care tile flooring throughout! NEW doors NEW windows NEW bathroom NEW kitchen NEW A/C NEW roof you name it! Utility room provides added conveniences including washer and dryer hookup and LOTS & LOTS of storage space. Focus has been on energy efficiency to ensure utility bill is LOW! Open floor plan with new kitchen cabinets and modern appliances are a welcome feature! Large back yard is fully fenced and reasonable pets are welcome with additional deposit. Zoned for Plumb Elementary Oak Grove Middle and Clearwater High. 5 minutes from Clearwater Beach Morton Plant Hospital and conveniently within reach of all shopping facilities. This advertisement was listed on Zillow, Avail, Trulia, Hotpads, Zumper, Apartments.com, Pad-mapper, Apartment list, Doorsteps, Walk-Score, Realtor.com. If you see it on any other sites such as CRAIGSLIST, then it is FALSE and do not reply. $1400 deposit & 1st month rent ($1400) required to move in! 50 / adult Standard application process (background & credit) required.