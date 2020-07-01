All apartments in Clearwater
1408 San Juan Court
1408 San Juan Court

1408 San Juan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1408 San Juan Court, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 2BR 1BA Clearwater home is your perfect rental abode! This home is convenient to shopping and restaurants and you'll enjoy the stainless steel kitchen appliances. Get your steps in with walking distance to two parks and one block to public transportation. A short drive will get you to Clearwater Beach and Pier 60. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Clearwater High School

Middle school: Oak Grove Middle School

Elementary school: Skycrest Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 San Juan Court have any available units?
1408 San Juan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1408 San Juan Court currently offering any rent specials?
1408 San Juan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 San Juan Court pet-friendly?
No, 1408 San Juan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1408 San Juan Court offer parking?
No, 1408 San Juan Court does not offer parking.
Does 1408 San Juan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 San Juan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 San Juan Court have a pool?
No, 1408 San Juan Court does not have a pool.
Does 1408 San Juan Court have accessible units?
No, 1408 San Juan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 San Juan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 San Juan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 San Juan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 San Juan Court does not have units with air conditioning.

