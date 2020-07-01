1408 San Juan Court

Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 2BR 1BA Clearwater home is your perfect rental abode! This home is convenient to shopping and restaurants and you'll enjoy the stainless steel kitchen appliances. Get your steps in with walking distance to two parks and one block to public transportation. A short drive will get you to Clearwater Beach and Pier 60. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Clearwater High School



Middle school: Oak Grove Middle School



Elementary school: Skycrest Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.