1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This Keene Acres 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home The Open Great Room has French Doors leading to the enclosed screened Pool perfect for entertaining and keeping cool. The Split Bedroom Floorplan offers an additional bonus area perfect for a Home Office or Den. The Master Bedroom has two Walk-In Closets, and private bath. The fenced yard offers additional privacy for the Pool. This Clearwater home is conveniently located 2 miles/ 5 minutes from US Highway 19, very close to Gorgeous beaches, great shopping, restaurants, easy access to Tampa/St. Petersburg. Also minutes away is the Eagle Lake Park with Playground and trails. Contact us today for your private viewing.