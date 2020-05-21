All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE

1407 Ambassador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Ambassador Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
Imperial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Keene Acres 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home The Open Great Room has French Doors leading to the enclosed screened Pool perfect for entertaining and keeping cool. The Split Bedroom Floorplan offers an additional bonus area perfect for a Home Office or Den. The Master Bedroom has two Walk-In Closets, and private bath. The fenced yard offers additional privacy for the Pool. This Clearwater home is conveniently located 2 miles/ 5 minutes from US Highway 19, very close to Gorgeous beaches, great shopping, restaurants, easy access to Tampa/St. Petersburg. Also minutes away is the Eagle Lake Park with Playground and trails. Contact us today for your private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have any available units?
1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have?
Some of 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 AMBASSADOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
