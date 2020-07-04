All apartments in Clearwater
1361 PINE BROOK DR
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1361 PINE BROOK DR

1361 Pine Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Pine Brook Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a nice home in great Clearwater location? This is it. Three-bedroom, 2 bath with designer kitchen featuring a closet/pantry, stainless appliances, freezer-on-the-bottom refrigerator with ice maker. Third beroom can be used as office, study or additional family living space. Home sits back from street on .3 acres with both a large front and a large, fenced back yard. No worries though, lawn maintenance is included in rent. Wood laminate floors throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. New washer and dryer in garage. Newer a/c that is sure to help on electric costs. Oversized one-car garage with opener is added convenience and completes the circle for this sparkling home near Clearwater Golf and Country Club. Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent. Available January 1, 2020. Check finding a new home off your list, see this welcoming home today! Appontment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 PINE BROOK DR have any available units?
1361 PINE BROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 PINE BROOK DR have?
Some of 1361 PINE BROOK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 PINE BROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1361 PINE BROOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 PINE BROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1361 PINE BROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1361 PINE BROOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1361 PINE BROOK DR offers parking.
Does 1361 PINE BROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 PINE BROOK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 PINE BROOK DR have a pool?
No, 1361 PINE BROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1361 PINE BROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 1361 PINE BROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 PINE BROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 PINE BROOK DR has units with dishwashers.

