1361 PINE BROOK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a nice home in great Clearwater location? This is it. Three-bedroom, 2 bath with designer kitchen featuring a closet/pantry, stainless appliances, freezer-on-the-bottom refrigerator with ice maker. Third beroom can be used as office, study or additional family living space. Home sits back from street on .3 acres with both a large front and a large, fenced back yard. No worries though, lawn maintenance is included in rent. Wood laminate floors throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. New washer and dryer in garage. Newer a/c that is sure to help on electric costs. Oversized one-car garage with opener is added convenience and completes the circle for this sparkling home near Clearwater Golf and Country Club. Pest control and lawn maintenance included in rent. Available January 1, 2020. Check finding a new home off your list, see this welcoming home today! Appontment only.