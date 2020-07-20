1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage

Furnished corner unit with 1 bed/1 bath and end carport spot and storage closest to the unit in the desirable 55+ Mission Hills community. This unit features a nice & bright kitchen with eat-in space, spacious & open living and dining room combo, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated bathroom, washer and dryer in the unit, Florida room and a paved patio overlooking the back courtyard to grill and relax! Mission Hills is a wonderful community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Great Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches! Sorry no pets. Rent includes: basic cable, water, sewer, garage, gas. Landlord looking to do a 3 month lease with option to go month to month after lease term.