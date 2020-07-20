All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:20 PM

1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD

1359 Mission Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1359 Mission Hills Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished corner unit with 1 bed/1 bath and end carport spot and storage closest to the unit in the desirable 55+ Mission Hills community. This unit features a nice & bright kitchen with eat-in space, spacious & open living and dining room combo, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, updated bathroom, washer and dryer in the unit, Florida room and a paved patio overlooking the back courtyard to grill and relax! Mission Hills is a wonderful community that is well manicured with mature landscaping and features a recreation building with library, fitness equipment, pool table, shuffleboard, and large heated community pool. Great Clearwater location convenient to restaurants, shopping, grocery, hospital, entertainment, and beaches! Sorry no pets. Rent includes: basic cable, water, sewer, garage, gas. Landlord looking to do a 3 month lease with option to go month to month after lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 MISSION HILLS BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa