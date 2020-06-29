All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1354 S MADISON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1354 S MADISON AVENUE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

1354 S MADISON AVENUE

1354 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1354 South Madison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Welcome to 1354 S Madison Ave Clearwater FL 33756

This gorgeous home has been completely renovated. It has an open concept kitchen with white cabinetry that gives it an airy feel. There is a courtyard in the front area that is fenced and ready for your outdoor patio set. Upstairs you will find bedrooms with brand new carpeting. There are multiple common areas in the home which allow for a separate family room and living room. The fenced backyard features a large patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
1354 S MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 1354 S MADISON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 S MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1354 S MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 S MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1354 S MADISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1354 S MADISON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 S MADISON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1354 S MADISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1354 S MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 S MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 S MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa