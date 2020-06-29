1354 S MADISON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Welcome to 1354 S Madison Ave Clearwater FL 33756



This gorgeous home has been completely renovated. It has an open concept kitchen with white cabinetry that gives it an airy feel. There is a courtyard in the front area that is fenced and ready for your outdoor patio set. Upstairs you will find bedrooms with brand new carpeting. There are multiple common areas in the home which allow for a separate family room and living room. The fenced backyard features a large patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Apply online today!