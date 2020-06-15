1350 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.5 Bath Penthouse can only be described as mesmerizing. As an occupant of the Penthouse you will be treated with First-Class Amenities including your own private pool-side cabana, beach access, private 2-car garage parking, storage space/locker, and 4 private balconies. Enjoy the leisurely lifestyle so you can spend your time doing what matters most. Go for a quick swim in the large outdoor pool, lounge on the sunning lawn, and get your steps in at the fitness center...all without leaving the building! Interior features include: Chef’s Kitchen, 24’ Travertine Flooring Throughout, Oversized Walk-In Closets, Custom Cabinetry w/Built-Ins, Wet-Bar, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Architecturally Designed Baths, and MUCH more. The Building at Utopia sports a high-tech security system for its residents, provides ample parking for guests, pet- friendly, direct beach access, and minutes from restaurants, shopping, and activities for any age group. A PERFECT combination for work-life balance and an opportunity that rarely presents itself along Florida’s Finest Beach. Monthly Lease Includes: Fully Furnished Unit, 2 Garage Parking Spaces, Private Cabana, All Building Amenities, Storage Locker/Space, Water, Sewer, & Trash. **3-MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE @ $8500/MO**