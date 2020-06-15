All apartments in Clearwater
1350 GULF BOULEVARD

1350 Gulf Boulevard · (888) 883-8509
Location

1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.5 Bath Penthouse can only be described as mesmerizing. As an occupant of the Penthouse you will be treated with First-Class Amenities including your own private pool-side cabana, beach access, private 2-car garage parking, storage space/locker, and 4 private balconies. Enjoy the leisurely lifestyle so you can spend your time doing what matters most. Go for a quick swim in the large outdoor pool, lounge on the sunning lawn, and get your steps in at the fitness center...all without leaving the building! Interior features include: Chef’s Kitchen, 24’ Travertine Flooring Throughout, Oversized Walk-In Closets, Custom Cabinetry w/Built-Ins, Wet-Bar, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Architecturally Designed Baths, and MUCH more. The Building at Utopia sports a high-tech security system for its residents, provides ample parking for guests, pet- friendly, direct beach access, and minutes from restaurants, shopping, and activities for any age group. A PERFECT combination for work-life balance and an opportunity that rarely presents itself along Florida’s Finest Beach. Monthly Lease Includes: Fully Furnished Unit, 2 Garage Parking Spaces, Private Cabana, All Building Amenities, Storage Locker/Space, Water, Sewer, & Trash. **3-MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE @ $8500/MO**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1350 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1350 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1350 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1350 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1350 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1350 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
