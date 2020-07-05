Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1348 Friend Avenue
1348 Friend Avenue
1348 Friend Avenue
Location
1348 Friend Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-Welcome to sunny Clearwater with a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home!
-Only 10 minutes away from Clearwater beach
- Just 5 minutes to HWY 19
-Fully Fenced in with a very large backyard!
-Freshly Renovated and ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1348 Friend Avenue have any available units?
1348 Friend Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 1348 Friend Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Friend Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Friend Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Friend Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Friend Avenue offer parking?
No, 1348 Friend Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1348 Friend Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Friend Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Friend Avenue have a pool?
No, 1348 Friend Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Friend Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1348 Friend Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Friend Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Friend Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Friend Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Friend Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
