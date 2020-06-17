All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

1343 N Mcmullen Booth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1343 N Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Welcome home! Move in ready unit is nestled in beautiful and peaceful surroundings. First floor has hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen, Great Room, and half bath. Kitchen has pass-thru to Great Room, closet pantry and eat-in area. Screened back porch overlooks woods and creek (no rear neighbors), with access to nearby lake. You will never want to leave your back yard! Spacious upstairs has split floorplan with hall bath (tub/shower combo), master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. The landing on the 2nd floor has lots of space for use (play area, office space, etc), plus loft space for storage. Laundry closet with fairly new Samsung washer and dryer are located in this space as well.
Complex offers fitness center, pool and tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have any available units?
1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have?
Some of 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has a pool.
Does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
