1343 N MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Welcome home! Move in ready unit is nestled in beautiful and peaceful surroundings. First floor has hardwood floors throughout, Kitchen, Great Room, and half bath. Kitchen has pass-thru to Great Room, closet pantry and eat-in area. Screened back porch overlooks woods and creek (no rear neighbors), with access to nearby lake. You will never want to leave your back yard! Spacious upstairs has split floorplan with hall bath (tub/shower combo), master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. The landing on the 2nd floor has lots of space for use (play area, office space, etc), plus loft space for storage. Laundry closet with fairly new Samsung washer and dryer are located in this space as well.

Complex offers fitness center, pool and tennis courts!