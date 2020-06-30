All apartments in Clearwater
1332 Tioga Avenue
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1332 Tioga Avenue

1332 Tioga Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Tioga Avenue South, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
RECENT PRICE DROP! Charming Duplex - Schedule Self Showing today $998/month - Fantastic remodel 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with access to yard a few minutes from World Famous Clearwater Beach. This is the back half of a duplex. Recently remodeled! Brand new roof! Polished Terrazzo floors! New stainless steel appliances! Perfect little bungalow not too far from the beach. Just ride your bike or drive over the Clearwater Beach bridge. One street over is Wright Park and Playground with Shuffle Board and Horseshoe throwing club. (Link below). Private driveway, private mailbox, separately metered water and electric.

http://clearwaterhorseshoeclub.org/

https://www.myclearwaterparks.com/facilities/facilities-amenities-locator/ed-c-wright-park#ad-image-3

To schedule a self guided tour of 1332 Tioga Avenue Clearwater, FL 33756 click the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/8e6940c044

(Please note in order to schedule you will need to upload your driver's license for authorization. Once Authorized you will need to confirm the appointment day/time)

If you have any questions text or call David (813) 503-5318

(RLNE5626158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Tioga Avenue have any available units?
1332 Tioga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 Tioga Avenue have?
Some of 1332 Tioga Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 Tioga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Tioga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Tioga Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 Tioga Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1332 Tioga Avenue offer parking?
No, 1332 Tioga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1332 Tioga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Tioga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Tioga Avenue have a pool?
No, 1332 Tioga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Tioga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1332 Tioga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Tioga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Tioga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

