RECENT PRICE DROP! Charming Duplex - Schedule Self Showing today $998/month - Fantastic remodel 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with access to yard a few minutes from World Famous Clearwater Beach. This is the back half of a duplex. Recently remodeled! Brand new roof! Polished Terrazzo floors! New stainless steel appliances! Perfect little bungalow not too far from the beach. Just ride your bike or drive over the Clearwater Beach bridge. One street over is Wright Park and Playground with Shuffle Board and Horseshoe throwing club. (Link below). Private driveway, private mailbox, separately metered water and electric.



http://clearwaterhorseshoeclub.org/



https://www.myclearwaterparks.com/facilities/facilities-amenities-locator/ed-c-wright-park#ad-image-3



To schedule a self guided tour of 1332 Tioga Avenue Clearwater, FL 33756 click the following link:



https://showmojo.com/l/8e6940c044



(Please note in order to schedule you will need to upload your driver's license for authorization. Once Authorized you will need to confirm the appointment day/time)



If you have any questions text or call David (813) 503-5318



