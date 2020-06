Amenities

This is the upstairs unit of a cozy double story house, ideally located in a quiet neighborhood off of Lakeview in Clearwater. This unit was completely remodeled in early 2017 and equipped with a new A/C unit.

It is a great apartment with a long drive way to park your vehicle to call home.

1 year lease required & no pets - more information - www.koenig.us