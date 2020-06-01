All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1320 Moreland Drive

1320 Moreland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Moreland Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this spacious ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the lovely Morningside condo community. Freshly Renovated and upgraded with brand new wood floors, paint, newer kitchen, appliances, etc all clean ready for your immediate occupancy. Centrally located just South of Gulf to Bay and just west of US 19 just minutes to Tampa and the Beaches, St. Pete, Clearwater, etc. Easy access to anywhere in the county. Great quiet and safe neighborhood with quiet neighborhood streets. The unit is a spacious 720 sq ft and has a nice fully equipped kitchen with an open concept very spacious designated dining/living area. The unit boasts plenty of storage closets, huge size bedroom, sizable bathroom with a walk-in closet in the master. The complex has recently been painted and shows very well. plenty of parking available and even an assigned space right in front of your front door. The unit is ready for immediate availability. There is common laundry just steps from the front door with a separate locking storage area for bikes etc. This very well managed complex is always quiet. Just a great place to live...The unit can be easily seen as there is a lock box on the unit. Call/Text or email Bart at 727 424-2945 for further details and lock box code to view the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Moreland Drive have any available units?
1320 Moreland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Moreland Drive have?
Some of 1320 Moreland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Moreland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Moreland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Moreland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Moreland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Moreland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Moreland Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Moreland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Moreland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Moreland Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Moreland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Moreland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Moreland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Moreland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Moreland Drive has units with dishwashers.
