1320 Moreland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Come see this spacious ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the lovely Morningside condo community. Freshly Renovated and upgraded with brand new wood floors, paint, newer kitchen, appliances, etc all clean ready for your immediate occupancy. Centrally located just South of Gulf to Bay and just west of US 19 just minutes to Tampa and the Beaches, St. Pete, Clearwater, etc. Easy access to anywhere in the county. Great quiet and safe neighborhood with quiet neighborhood streets. The unit is a spacious 720 sq ft and has a nice fully equipped kitchen with an open concept very spacious designated dining/living area. The unit boasts plenty of storage closets, huge size bedroom, sizable bathroom with a walk-in closet in the master. The complex has recently been painted and shows very well. plenty of parking available and even an assigned space right in front of your front door. The unit is ready for immediate availability. There is common laundry just steps from the front door with a separate locking storage area for bikes etc. This very well managed complex is always quiet. Just a great place to live...The unit can be easily seen as there is a lock box on the unit. Call/Text or email Bart at 727 424-2945 for further details and lock box code to view the unit.