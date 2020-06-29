1309 Lakeview Rd. A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All utilities included. Location! Immaculate! - Property Id: 225113



Location, Location, Location!!

Available now.



Are you looking for relaxing living in a safe and quite neighborhood in beautiful Clearwater, Florida?

You just found what you've been looking for!



Immaculate first floor unit with a shed for extra storage. Not an apartment complex or condo, but a two bedroom unit in a 4 family building. Come home and relax on the two back yard patios. Perfect for entertaining and dining outdoors. Open floor plan with a brand new kitchen, tile and carpets. Washer/dryer in the kitchen. Everything has been freshly painted. The room sizes are generous and the 3 sliding doors and 2 oversized windows allow ample natural light to pour in. Brand new air conditioning.



Quick access to the interstate system, beaches, restaurants, shopping and airports. Walk to the Publix.



Cats & small dogs welcome. $200 non-refundable pet deposit and $25/month/pet rent.

No smoking inside.



No section 8, prior evictions.

700 credit rating.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225113

Property Id 225113



(RLNE5566557)