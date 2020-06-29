All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

1309 Lakeview Rd. A

1309 Lakeview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All utilities included. Location! Immaculate! - Property Id: 225113

Location, Location, Location!!
Available now.

Are you looking for relaxing living in a safe and quite neighborhood in beautiful Clearwater, Florida?
You just found what you've been looking for!

Immaculate first floor unit with a shed for extra storage. Not an apartment complex or condo, but a two bedroom unit in a 4 family building. Come home and relax on the two back yard patios. Perfect for entertaining and dining outdoors. Open floor plan with a brand new kitchen, tile and carpets. Washer/dryer in the kitchen. Everything has been freshly painted. The room sizes are generous and the 3 sliding doors and 2 oversized windows allow ample natural light to pour in. Brand new air conditioning.

Quick access to the interstate system, beaches, restaurants, shopping and airports. Walk to the Publix.

Cats & small dogs welcome. $200 non-refundable pet deposit and $25/month/pet rent.
No smoking inside.

No section 8, prior evictions.
700 credit rating.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225113
Property Id 225113

(RLNE5566557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A have any available units?
1309 Lakeview Rd. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A have?
Some of 1309 Lakeview Rd. A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Lakeview Rd. A currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Lakeview Rd. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Lakeview Rd. A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Lakeview Rd. A is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A offer parking?
No, 1309 Lakeview Rd. A does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Lakeview Rd. A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A have a pool?
No, 1309 Lakeview Rd. A does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A have accessible units?
No, 1309 Lakeview Rd. A does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Lakeview Rd. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Lakeview Rd. A does not have units with dishwashers.
