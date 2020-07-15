All apartments in Clearwater
130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1

130 Brightwater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

130 Brightwater Dr, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Call Cherie Kelly 727-451-7780 for more information. Beautiful Clearwater Beach location! This is a boater's paradise with your own deeded deep water boat slip and dock just minutes away from open water (Gulf of Mexico). Private elevator from the garage to the roof top terrace. This end unit townhouse has lots of light and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, has 10 foot high ceilings, large walk-in closets, and separate shower and soaking tub in master bath. There are multiple balconies to enjoy the view. Only a 5 minute walk to Pier 60 and beach. Return for a swim in the large, heated community pool. Measurements are approximate. Owner is including furnishings for renter's convenience. You do not want to miss out on this fantastic property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 have any available units?
130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 have?
Some of 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
