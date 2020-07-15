130 Brightwater Dr Unit 1

Amenities

Call Cherie Kelly 727-451-7780 for more information. Beautiful Clearwater Beach location! This is a boater's paradise with your own deeded deep water boat slip and dock just minutes away from open water (Gulf of Mexico). Private elevator from the garage to the roof top terrace. This end unit townhouse has lots of light and features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, has 10 foot high ceilings, large walk-in closets, and separate shower and soaking tub in master bath. There are multiple balconies to enjoy the view. Only a 5 minute walk to Pier 60 and beach. Return for a swim in the large, heated community pool. Measurements are approximate. Owner is including furnishings for renter's convenience. You do not want to miss out on this fantastic property.