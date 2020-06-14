All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1290 GULF BOULEVARD

1290 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 580-4694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1290 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available Feb.1st, 2020. Two week minimum rental in Lighthouse Towers on Sand Key. The 270 degree unobstructed Gulf and Intercoastal views are breathtaking from this highly desired corner unit with balconies on both sides. With updated finishes throughout, including a chefs kitchen, this large condo is ready for your enjoyment and vacation. Waterfront balcony extends the width of the Living Room and Master Bedroom on the Gulf of Mexico. Master Bedroom offers walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Convenience to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key. Pricing varies from season to season. Application fee and background check paid by renter in addition to rental, security, cleaning and tax. Electric allowance and water included. Across from Sand Key Shoppes with shops and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1290 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1290 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1290 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1290 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1290 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1290 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1290 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1290 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
