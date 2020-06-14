1290 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Available Feb.1st, 2020. Two week minimum rental in Lighthouse Towers on Sand Key. The 270 degree unobstructed Gulf and Intercoastal views are breathtaking from this highly desired corner unit with balconies on both sides. With updated finishes throughout, including a chefs kitchen, this large condo is ready for your enjoyment and vacation. Waterfront balcony extends the width of the Living Room and Master Bedroom on the Gulf of Mexico. Master Bedroom offers walk-in closet, dual-sink vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Convenience to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key. Pricing varies from season to season. Application fee and background check paid by renter in addition to rental, security, cleaning and tax. Electric allowance and water included. Across from Sand Key Shoppes with shops and restaurants