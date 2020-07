Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

ANNUAL RENT. This is a 3rd floor unit 55+ available for lease today. Nice, clean, 2 bedrooms,2 bath An inside laundry room with a washer and dryer. Community clubhouse, heated swimming pool. No pets, First month and $1200 security deposit required to move in. Close to downtown, minutes from beaches and malls. well kept community.