1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE

A lovely one bedroom condo in the Avalon complex. Second floor, no one above you. Vaulted ceilings. Great room style encompasses the living, dining and kitchen areas. Full size washer and dryer are included. Bathroom features vanity and tub. This complex offers a heated pool, fitness center and clubhouse to enjoy! The beach is only a few miles away and all major highways are close for connections to the airport or St Pete or Tampa for a fun day of sightseeing. Shopping directly across the street. Nice restaurants nearby. Water/sewer, not included. Call today to schedule your showing!!!