Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:50 AM

1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE

1240 South Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1240 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
A lovely one bedroom condo in the Avalon complex. Second floor, no one above you. Vaulted ceilings. Great room style encompasses the living, dining and kitchen areas. Full size washer and dryer are included. Bathroom features vanity and tub. This complex offers a heated pool, fitness center and clubhouse to enjoy! The beach is only a few miles away and all major highways are close for connections to the airport or St Pete or Tampa for a fun day of sightseeing. Shopping directly across the street. Nice restaurants nearby. Water/sewer, not included. Call today to schedule your showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE have any available units?
1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE have?
Some of 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 S MISSOURI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
