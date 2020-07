Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

1235 S HIGHLAND AVE 305-1 Available 10/01/20 Listing Agent: Marlana Alvarez 864-321-2865 marlanaalvarezsells@gmail.com - Available to lease starting October 1, 2020! This is a beautiful home in a great 55 and older community is ready to help you to live your Florida

dreams. With warm and pleasant weather year round in sunny Clearwater Florida, you can enjoy the most amazing beaches in the United States

just 10 minutes away from this condo. Or just step outside and enjoy the sparkling heated pool and common areas of this well maintained

community. You are going to feel like your life is a permanent vacation living here! The home has a great floor plan with tons of storage inside as

well as outside the home. This unit also come FULLY FURNISHED! Onsite Laundry, and all the appliances are provided in this unit as well so all you

will need to bring is you! Seller has also just installed a brand new HVAC unit so you will no doubt stay cool and comfortable year round. This unit

also has assigned covered parking for residents and plenty of guest parking for friends and family. This is a 3rd floor unit but there is no need to take

the stairs unless you prefer them. The units elevator is extremely nice and directly across from the unit for your convenience! You will also appreciate

the quiet sitting area right outside the unit to enjoy lovely morning sunrises or sunsets. If you would like to schedule a tour of the unit or have any

further questions please give us a call! unit is furnished but the seller can remove any un-needed furniture upon request. $975 per month for year

rental term and $1000 per month for anything under 1 year term. (3 month minimum)



No Pets Allowed



