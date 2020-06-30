1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool bbq/grill microwave

Monthly/seasonal rent is available. Avalon - Clearwater (mainland) - Comfy 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo at the Avalon. This condo is conveniently located on the mainland of Clearwater. This property is 15 minutes from Clearwater Beach (based on regular traffic.) Walking distance to restaurants, grocery store, and other shopping outlets. Avalon has a spacious pool area, charcoal grill, fitness center and community area for guests. Avalon is a short distance from local State parks like Honeymoon Island, Caladesi Island as well as Fort DeSoto in St Pete. We invite you to come, relax and vacation here at the Avalon.