All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE

1234 South Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1234 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Monthly/seasonal rent is available. Avalon - Clearwater (mainland) - Comfy 2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo at the Avalon. This condo is conveniently located on the mainland of Clearwater. This property is 15 minutes from Clearwater Beach (based on regular traffic.) Walking distance to restaurants, grocery store, and other shopping outlets. Avalon has a spacious pool area, charcoal grill, fitness center and community area for guests. Avalon is a short distance from local State parks like Honeymoon Island, Caladesi Island as well as Fort DeSoto in St Pete. We invite you to come, relax and vacation here at the Avalon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE have any available units?
1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE have?
Some of 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 S MISSOURI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa