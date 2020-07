Amenities

IMMEDIATELY Available...NO AGE RESTRICTIONS! This 2/1 FIRST Floor Condo is very move-in-able! NO CARPETING, In-Unit Laundry & ASSIGNED parking make it even more attractive. Also available for purchase (U8079956, $ 89,900). 3rd party approval required w/ $50 p/p application fee. This is a small complex, located near public transportation & is convenient to shopping, beaches and airports. Snooze and you'll lose.