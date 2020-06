Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath unit! 10 mins to Clearwater beach! Fully remodeled with NEW Custom kitchen all new appliances, NEW Bathroom, and Brand new AC which will help keep the home cool and cost-effective! THIS WILL GO FAST! $875 a month 875$ Security Deposit, 50$ application fee per person 18+. Call today to schedule your showing!