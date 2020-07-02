1140 Ne Cleveland St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***potential Commercial*** Mixed Use*** Downtown Clearwater Fl. This Large Building Has Much Potential Either As A Live In Store Front Business, Complete Commercial Use Or '? In The Heart Of A Very Hot Downtown Clearwater Fl. Apex Area. Priced To Sell. Living Area 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath And ***commercial*** Front Area Three Large Office Rooms Plus Entry Area. Master Bedroom 24x16, Bedroom 1 12x11 Bedroom 2 11x12 Dining Room 24x16 Living Room 20x13 Kitchen 13x8 ***commercial*** Office 32x19 Office 21x15 Office 14x11



Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.