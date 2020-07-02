All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1140 Ne Cleveland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1140 Ne Cleveland St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1140 Ne Cleveland St

1140 Northeast Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1140 Northeast Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***potential Commercial*** Mixed Use*** Downtown Clearwater Fl. This Large Building Has Much Potential Either As A Live In Store Front Business, Complete Commercial Use Or '? In The Heart Of A Very Hot Downtown Clearwater Fl. Apex Area. Priced To Sell. Living Area 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath And ***commercial*** Front Area Three Large Office Rooms Plus Entry Area. Master Bedroom 24x16, Bedroom 1 12x11 Bedroom 2 11x12 Dining Room 24x16 Living Room 20x13 Kitchen 13x8 ***commercial*** Office 32x19 Office 21x15 Office 14x11

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St have any available units?
1140 Ne Cleveland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1140 Ne Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Ne Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Ne Cleveland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Ne Cleveland St is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St offer parking?
No, 1140 Ne Cleveland St does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Ne Cleveland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St have a pool?
No, 1140 Ne Cleveland St does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 1140 Ne Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Ne Cleveland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Ne Cleveland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Ne Cleveland St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa