Clearwater, FL
113 Kenwood Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

113 Kenwood Ave

113 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 Kenwood Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Clearwater Townhome, 4/2.5/1 in Quiet Neighborhood!! Cute front porch, spacious foyer with neutral paint throughout that has a mixture of tile and carpet. Travel down the hallway to into the spacious kitchen with honey colored oak cabinets with granite counters with all black appliances. Island overlooks your living room /dining room combo that can easily accommodate a sectional on one side and a large dining set on the other. Half bath located on the first floor next to the stairwell. Upstairs is a small loft that can used an office, game room or toy area. Master bedroom is spacious enough for a queen bed set, with its own private bathroom. Walk in closet located next to the standalone shower, plenty of space to get ready with dual vanities or soak the days worries away in the garden tub. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with generous bathrooms and a shared full bathroom. The deck outside overlooks the large, fully fenced yard! Lawn Care is included in this monthly rental price. Don't miss this opportunity just minutes from downtown, the beach, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Available 6/12/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/bjmsqtLk4tc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Kenwood Ave have any available units?
113 Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 113 Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
113 Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 113 Kenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 113 Kenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 113 Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 113 Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 113 Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 113 Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

