113 Kenwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Clearwater Townhome, 4/2.5/1 in Quiet Neighborhood!! Cute front porch, spacious foyer with neutral paint throughout that has a mixture of tile and carpet. Travel down the hallway to into the spacious kitchen with honey colored oak cabinets with granite counters with all black appliances. Island overlooks your living room /dining room combo that can easily accommodate a sectional on one side and a large dining set on the other. Half bath located on the first floor next to the stairwell. Upstairs is a small loft that can used an office, game room or toy area. Master bedroom is spacious enough for a queen bed set, with its own private bathroom. Walk in closet located next to the standalone shower, plenty of space to get ready with dual vanities or soak the days worries away in the garden tub. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with generous bathrooms and a shared full bathroom. The deck outside overlooks the large, fully fenced yard! Lawn Care is included in this monthly rental price. Don't miss this opportunity just minutes from downtown, the beach, shopping, restaurants and so much more! Available 6/12/2020. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/bjmsqtLk4tc