Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean two bedroom / one and a half bath duplex with laminate floors and updated baths. Newer windows throughout. Share solarium with mostly absent neighbor. Washer and dryer in detached garage. No pets please. Close to downtown Clearwater and sparkling Clearwater Beach. Zoned for Belleair Elementary, Oak Grove Middle and Clearwater High. Lawn maintenance included in rent.