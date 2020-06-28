All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1100 W Cleveland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1100 W Cleveland St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

1100 W Cleveland St

1100 Cleveland St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 Cleveland St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Towering above the city's skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces. This contemporary collection of two-story townhomes and single-story floor plans, along with amenities that rival any five-star resort, provides the urban oasis you've been looking for. Discover an extraordinary living experience, like no other, in the heart of downtown Clearwater. Especially for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W Cleveland St have any available units?
1100 W Cleveland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W Cleveland St have?
Some of 1100 W Cleveland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W Cleveland St pet-friendly?
No, 1100 W Cleveland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1100 W Cleveland St offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W Cleveland St offers parking.
Does 1100 W Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 W Cleveland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W Cleveland St have a pool?
Yes, 1100 W Cleveland St has a pool.
Does 1100 W Cleveland St have accessible units?
No, 1100 W Cleveland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W Cleveland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa