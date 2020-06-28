1100 W Cleveland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Towering above the city's skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces. This contemporary collection of two-story townhomes and single-story floor plans, along with amenities that rival any five-star resort, provides the urban oasis you've been looking for. Discover an extraordinary living experience, like no other, in the heart of downtown Clearwater. Especially for you.