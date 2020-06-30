All apartments in Clearwater
11 SAN MARCO STREET 401

11 San Marco St · No Longer Available
Location

11 San Marco St, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED Beachfront 2/2 Condo in Desired Location - Property Id: 125883

Enjoy fantastic panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal waterway in this recently remodeled luxury beach condo. The open kitchen features modern white cabinetry, black granite counters, breakfast bar, diagonally laid tile and premium stainless steel appliances. The great room is situated to take full advantage of the fabulous water views and has easy access to the large Northwest facing balcony, which runs the length of the condo. A spacious master suite provides a large walk-in closet, sliding door to the balcony, a master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower and water closet. The guest suite with balcony access showcases more beautiful water views. The proper entry foyer and a convenient laundry room with storage cabinets complete this desirable beach home. Mandalay Beach Clubs amenities are second to none. An elevated pool and expansive sundeck including barbecue grills and pool house is the idea place to play and relax.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125883p
Property Id 125883

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 have any available units?
11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 have?
Some of 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 currently offering any rent specials?
11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 pet-friendly?
No, 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 offer parking?
No, 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 does not offer parking.
Does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 have a pool?
Yes, 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 has a pool.
Does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 have accessible units?
No, 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 SAN MARCO STREET 401 has units with dishwashers.
