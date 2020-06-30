11 SAN MARCO STREET 401

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub internet access

FURNISHED Beachfront 2/2 Condo in Desired Location - Property Id: 125883



Enjoy fantastic panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal waterway in this recently remodeled luxury beach condo. The open kitchen features modern white cabinetry, black granite counters, breakfast bar, diagonally laid tile and premium stainless steel appliances. The great room is situated to take full advantage of the fabulous water views and has easy access to the large Northwest facing balcony, which runs the length of the condo. A spacious master suite provides a large walk-in closet, sliding door to the balcony, a master bath with dual vanities, garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower and water closet. The guest suite with balcony access showcases more beautiful water views. The proper entry foyer and a convenient laundry room with storage cabinets complete this desirable beach home. Mandalay Beach Clubs amenities are second to none. An elevated pool and expansive sundeck including barbecue grills and pool house is the idea place to play and relax.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125883p

Property Id 125883



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5068432)