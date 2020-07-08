All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

1014 Vine Ave

1014 Vine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Vine Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to you next home. Recently updated in one Clearwaters growing locations. Minutes from the beach, downtown Clearwater, Downtown Dunedin, and so much more!!! This two bedroom and 1 bathroom home is the right choice. Granite counter tops and plenty of parking. The location could not better! There is a $500 deposit and first months rent to move in! Multiple units coming soon! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Vine Ave have any available units?
1014 Vine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Vine Ave have?
Some of 1014 Vine Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Vine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Vine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Vine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Vine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Vine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Vine Ave offers parking.
Does 1014 Vine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Vine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Vine Ave have a pool?
No, 1014 Vine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Vine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1014 Vine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Vine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Vine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

