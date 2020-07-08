1014 Vine Ave

Amenities
Welcome to you next home. Recently updated in one Clearwaters growing locations. Minutes from the beach, downtown Clearwater, Downtown Dunedin, and so much more!!! This two bedroom and 1 bathroom home is the right choice. Granite counter tops and plenty of parking. The location could not better! There is a $500 deposit and first months rent to move in! Multiple units coming soon! Schedule your showing online today!
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.