Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1012 La Salle Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:35 PM

1012 La Salle Street

1012 La Salle St · No Longer Available
Location

1012 La Salle St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Available Now updated 2BR 1BA home has all the creature comforts including an attached garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stylish kitchen cabinets! Nothing to do but move in! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Clearwater High School
Dunedin Highland Middle School
Sandy Lane Elementary School

Smoking: No
Year Built: 1952
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 La Salle Street have any available units?
1012 La Salle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1012 La Salle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 La Salle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 La Salle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 La Salle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1012 La Salle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 La Salle Street offers parking.
Does 1012 La Salle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 La Salle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 La Salle Street have a pool?
No, 1012 La Salle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 La Salle Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 La Salle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 La Salle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 La Salle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 La Salle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 La Salle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

