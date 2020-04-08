1011 Pine Brook Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beutyfull Golf house.Minutes to Clearwater Beaches.

Very nice area.

This house can be rented full furnished or unfurnished your choise!!!

YOU CAN SAVE $ 5000 DOLLARS IF YOU PAY 1 YEAR UPFRONT !!!!

The house is 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , diningroom ,livingroom with fireplace and Poll table room .

Beutyfull pool and very big yard full of old trees.

PLS TEXT NO CALLs to FABIO (SEVEN TWO SEVEN SIX NINE EIGTH ZERO EIGTH SIX NINE)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1011-pine-brook-dr-clearwater-fl-33755-stati-uniti/9432b846-293a-481a-9723-d8ad71dd8966



(RLNE5759697)