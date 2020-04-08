All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1011 Pine Brook Drive

Location

1011 Pine Brook Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beutyfull Golf house.Minutes to Clearwater Beaches.
Very nice area.
This house can be rented full furnished or unfurnished your choise!!!
YOU CAN SAVE $ 5000 DOLLARS IF YOU PAY 1 YEAR UPFRONT !!!!
The house is 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms , diningroom ,livingroom with fireplace and Poll table room .
Beutyfull pool and very big yard full of old trees.
PLS TEXT NO CALLs to FABIO (SEVEN TWO SEVEN SIX NINE EIGTH ZERO EIGTH SIX NINE)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1011-pine-brook-dr-clearwater-fl-33755-stati-uniti/9432b846-293a-481a-9723-d8ad71dd8966

(RLNE5759697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Pine Brook Drive have any available units?
1011 Pine Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Pine Brook Drive have?
Some of 1011 Pine Brook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Pine Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Pine Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Pine Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Pine Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Pine Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Pine Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1011 Pine Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Pine Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Pine Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1011 Pine Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1011 Pine Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Pine Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Pine Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 Pine Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

