1010 South Betty Lane

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Rare opportunity for a huge corner lot. This home is built with solid construction and features a oversized two car garage with room for workshop. No Flood Zone! Just what every first time Buyer is looking for--peace of mind--Roof is about 4 years old and owner says insurance is low. A/C one year, water heater 2 years, all bedroom windows have been updated, washer, dryer, refrigerator and gas stove about 3 years. All the big ticket items have been completed so Buyer can enjoy this home and make it their own. This home is located in a charming neighborhood in the heart of Clearwater! Oversize Lot and garage has room to storage your boat and other toys. It is close to shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and more. Less than a 10 minute drive to the world famous Clearwater Beach! There is lots of closet space, large .25 acre lot with mango and pecan trees, side yard with room for a pool and a screened lanai. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this home and make it yours! Priced to sell. Welcome Home!



