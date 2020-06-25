All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 14 2019

1010 South Betty Lane

1010 South Betty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1010 South Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Rare opportunity for a huge corner lot. This home is built with solid construction and features a oversized two car garage with room for workshop. No Flood Zone! Just what every first time Buyer is looking for--peace of mind--Roof is about 4 years old and owner says insurance is low. A/C one year, water heater 2 years, all bedroom windows have been updated, washer, dryer, refrigerator and gas stove about 3 years. All the big ticket items have been completed so Buyer can enjoy this home and make it their own. This home is located in a charming neighborhood in the heart of Clearwater! Oversize Lot and garage has room to storage your boat and other toys. It is close to shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and more. Less than a 10 minute drive to the world famous Clearwater Beach! There is lots of closet space, large .25 acre lot with mango and pecan trees, side yard with room for a pool and a screened lanai. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this home and make it yours! Priced to sell. Welcome Home!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 South Betty Lane have any available units?
1010 South Betty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 South Betty Lane have?
Some of 1010 South Betty Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 South Betty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1010 South Betty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 South Betty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 South Betty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1010 South Betty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1010 South Betty Lane offers parking.
Does 1010 South Betty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 South Betty Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 South Betty Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1010 South Betty Lane has a pool.
Does 1010 South Betty Lane have accessible units?
No, 1010 South Betty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 South Betty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 South Betty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
