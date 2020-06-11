All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE

1003 Pine Brook Drive · (727) 439-0130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1003 Pine Brook Drive, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath/ 1 car garage single home surrounded with nice green front and back yards with tree - Enjoy the outdoor porch in the quite evenings - Not too far from one of the City golf course, from shopping, beaches and all local attractions - Tenant pays for water and trash, electricity, internet and cable TV if needed plus lawn and shrubs maintenance. Tenant approval and security deposit required - Washer and dryer hook-up in garage but No washer & dryer provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity