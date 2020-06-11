1003 PINE BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/2.5 bath/ 1 car garage single home surrounded with nice green front and back yards with tree - Enjoy the outdoor porch in the quite evenings - Not too far from one of the City golf course, from shopping, beaches and all local attractions - Tenant pays for water and trash, electricity, internet and cable TV if needed plus lawn and shrubs maintenance. Tenant approval and security deposit required - Washer and dryer hook-up in garage but No washer & dryer provided.