Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
921 BEGONIA ROAD
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
921 BEGONIA ROAD
921 Begonia Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
921 Begonia Road, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITH DEN OVERLOOKING SPRING PARK AND SPRING PARK POOL. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. BALCONY AND 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have any available units?
921 BEGONIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have?
Some of 921 BEGONIA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 921 BEGONIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
921 BEGONIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 BEGONIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 921 BEGONIA ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Celebration
.
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 921 BEGONIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 BEGONIA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 921 BEGONIA ROAD has a pool.
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 921 BEGONIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 BEGONIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 BEGONIA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 BEGONIA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
