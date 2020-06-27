916 JASMINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

One of a kind lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment that features well equipped kitchen which includes refrigerator, microwave, stove and oven, and dishwasher. Conveniently located in the kitchen area are the full size washer and dryer. The living room has Laminate wood flooring flooded by natural light from large windows. Down a short hall are the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom with tub and shower. The lease includes water, sewer, electric and cable, trash (internet is available, but not guaranteed) and access to the community amenities. No Pets please!