All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 916 JASMINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
916 JASMINE STREET
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

916 JASMINE STREET

916 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

916 Jasmine Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
One of a kind lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom garage apartment that features well equipped kitchen which includes refrigerator, microwave, stove and oven, and dishwasher. Conveniently located in the kitchen area are the full size washer and dryer. The living room has Laminate wood flooring flooded by natural light from large windows. Down a short hall are the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom with tub and shower. The lease includes water, sewer, electric and cable, trash (internet is available, but not guaranteed) and access to the community amenities. No Pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 JASMINE STREET have any available units?
916 JASMINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 916 JASMINE STREET have?
Some of 916 JASMINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 JASMINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
916 JASMINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 JASMINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 916 JASMINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 916 JASMINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 916 JASMINE STREET offers parking.
Does 916 JASMINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 JASMINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 JASMINE STREET have a pool?
No, 916 JASMINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 916 JASMINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 916 JASMINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 916 JASMINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 JASMINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 JASMINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 JASMINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida