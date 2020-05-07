All apartments in Celebration
Location

813 Spring Park Loop, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
"VIRGINIA COASTAL" on OVER-SIZED PREMIUM LOT & IN-LAW Apartment in Celebration's sought after SOUTH VILLAGE! 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bath w/4,354 ft of Living Space. With an open floor plan that flows throughout the home while providing the privacy of an Estate-like property. The MASTER SUITE located on the LOWER LEVEL featuring details to include a large trey ceiling, separate his/her walk-in closets and the master bathroom with a large walk-in shower, dual vanities w/granite counter tops, separate water closet & large tub. The chef inspired kitchen features a built-in oven and microwave, as well as a cooktop, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ornamental pulls, upgrated cabinetry and a center island. The laundry room with a sink and stainless steel washer and dryer. Opening in from the kitchen is the family room with custom wood BUILT-IN Shelvings, porcelain floor. and Stunning private views of the beautiful landscape with a pool & an electric wall mounted fireplace creating the perfect place for family and friends to entertain! Leading to the upstairs are the 4 bedrooms w/2 full bathrooms & the cozy loft area with custom built In's overlooking the lower formal living room and the beautiful cristal chandelier. The attached 3- car garage w/an APARTMENT featuring full Kitchen, separate bedroom and bathroom w/ full size washer and dryer. FULLY FURNISHED HOME. THE RENTAL INCLUDES THE GARAGE APARTMENT AS WELL. ACCESS TO ALL COMMON AREAS OF CELEBRATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have any available units?
813 SPRING PARK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have?
Some of 813 SPRING PARK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 SPRING PARK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
813 SPRING PARK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 SPRING PARK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP offers parking.
Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP has a pool.
Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 SPRING PARK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 SPRING PARK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
