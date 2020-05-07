813 SPRING PARK LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

"VIRGINIA COASTAL" on OVER-SIZED PREMIUM LOT & IN-LAW Apartment in Celebration's sought after SOUTH VILLAGE! 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bath w/4,354 ft of Living Space. With an open floor plan that flows throughout the home while providing the privacy of an Estate-like property. The MASTER SUITE located on the LOWER LEVEL featuring details to include a large trey ceiling, separate his/her walk-in closets and the master bathroom with a large walk-in shower, dual vanities w/granite counter tops, separate water closet & large tub. The chef inspired kitchen features a built-in oven and microwave, as well as a cooktop, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ornamental pulls, upgrated cabinetry and a center island. The laundry room with a sink and stainless steel washer and dryer. Opening in from the kitchen is the family room with custom wood BUILT-IN Shelvings, porcelain floor. and Stunning private views of the beautiful landscape with a pool & an electric wall mounted fireplace creating the perfect place for family and friends to entertain! Leading to the upstairs are the 4 bedrooms w/2 full bathrooms & the cozy loft area with custom built In's overlooking the lower formal living room and the beautiful cristal chandelier. The attached 3- car garage w/an APARTMENT featuring full Kitchen, separate bedroom and bathroom w/ full size washer and dryer. FULLY FURNISHED HOME. THE RENTAL INCLUDES THE GARAGE APARTMENT AS WELL. ACCESS TO ALL COMMON AREAS OF CELEBRATION.