813 SPRING PARK LOOP

Amenities
"VIRGINIA COASTAL" on OVER-SIZED PREMIUM LOT & IN-LAW Apartment in Celebration's sought after SOUTH VILLAGE! 5 Bedroom, 5.5 Bath w/4,354 ft of Living Space. With an open floor plan that flows throughout the home while providing the privacy of an Estate-like property. The MASTER SUITE located on the LOWER LEVEL featuring details to include a large trey ceiling, separate his/her walk-in closets and the master bathroom with a large walk-in shower, dual vanities w/granite counter tops, separate water closet & large tub. The chef inspired kitchen features a built-in oven and microwave, as well as a cooktop, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ornamental pulls, upgrated cabinetry and a center island. The laundry room with a sink and stainless steel washer and dryer. Opening in from the kitchen is the family room with custom wood BUILT-IN Shelvings, porcelain floor. and Stunning private views of the beautiful landscape with a pool & an electric wall mounted fireplace creating the perfect place for family and friends to entertain! Leading to the upstairs are the 4 bedrooms w/2 full bathrooms & the cozy loft area with custom built In's overlooking the lower formal living room and the beautiful cristal chandelier. The attached 3- car garage w/an APARTMENT featuring full Kitchen, separate bedroom and bathroom w/ full size washer and dryer. FULLY FURNISHED HOME. THE RENTAL INCLUDES THE GARAGE APARTMENT AS WELL. ACCESS TO ALL COMMON AREAS OF CELEBRATION.