801 FRONT ST

Prime Location! This popular Carlyle model offers a FULLY FURNISHED Spacious One Bedroom, One Bath with upgrades that include Plantation Shutters, 42" Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter­tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 12 ft Ceilings with 8 ft doorways and a Neutral Tile throughout. This stand along Condo is very private yet located in the downtown area of Celebration, close to Stetson College, Starbucks, The Tavern Restaurant, and the downtown Lake. Can be used as a second home for vacationing or full time residents. Enjoy the Celebration Lifestyle with the year round festivities such as the Exotic Car Show, Snow is Falling, Fall Festival, Fourth of July Parades and farmers market.