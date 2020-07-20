All apartments in Celebration
801 FRONT ST

801 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 Front Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime Location! This popular Carlyle model offers a FULLY FURNISHED Spacious One Bedroom, One Bath with upgrades that include Plantation Shutters, 42" Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter­tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, 12 ft Ceilings with 8 ft doorways and a Neutral Tile throughout. This stand along Condo is very private yet located in the downtown area of Celebration, close to Stetson College, Starbucks, The Tavern Restaurant, and the downtown Lake. Can be used as a second home for vacationing or full time residents. Enjoy the Celebration Lifestyle with the year round festivities such as the Exotic Car Show, Snow is Falling, Fall Festival, Fourth of July Parades and farmers market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 FRONT ST have any available units?
801 FRONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 801 FRONT ST have?
Some of 801 FRONT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 FRONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
801 FRONT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 FRONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 801 FRONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 801 FRONT ST offer parking?
No, 801 FRONT ST does not offer parking.
Does 801 FRONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 FRONT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 FRONT ST have a pool?
No, 801 FRONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 801 FRONT ST have accessible units?
No, 801 FRONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 801 FRONT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 FRONT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 FRONT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 FRONT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
