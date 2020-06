Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

New low price !Beautifully renovated Celebration Florida rental - Third bedroom has closet and credited as full bedroom in public records but we would say that it is an additional den - Very few rentals in Celebration and this one is truly beautiful - Both bedrooms are ensuite and you have upgraded kitchen - owner will consider two year lease and pet. Has washer/dryer and within close proximity to clubhouse complete with gym, pool, playground and much more.