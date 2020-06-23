All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
727 SIENA PALM DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

727 SIENA PALM DRIVE

727 Siena Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

727 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome is Siena at Celebration with attached 2 Car Garage. This unit just went through a massive
upgrade. New luxury vinyl wood floors on the first level. Both Bathrooms upstairs have been remodeled. New carpet on the
second level and the whole unit has been painted. First level has an open concept Living/ dining room / Kitchen combo. New
A/C and Fridge installed that will keep your utility bill low. Short walk to the Siena community pool and fitness center.
A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. 24/7 maintenance
provided by Blue Sky Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have any available units?
727 SIENA PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
727 SIENA PALM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 727 SIENA PALM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration 3 BedroomsCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida