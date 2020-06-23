727 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL 34747 Celebration
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome is Siena at Celebration with attached 2 Car Garage. This unit just went through a massive upgrade. New luxury vinyl wood floors on the first level. Both Bathrooms upstairs have been remodeled. New carpet on the second level and the whole unit has been painted. First level has an open concept Living/ dining room / Kitchen combo. New A/C and Fridge installed that will keep your utility bill low. Short walk to the Siena community pool and fitness center. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
