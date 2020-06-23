727 SIENA PALM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome is Siena at Celebration with attached 2 Car Garage. This unit just went through a massive

upgrade. New luxury vinyl wood floors on the first level. Both Bathrooms upstairs have been remodeled. New carpet on the

second level and the whole unit has been painted. First level has an open concept Living/ dining room / Kitchen combo. New

A/C and Fridge installed that will keep your utility bill low. Short walk to the Siena community pool and fitness center.

A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. 24/7 maintenance

provided by Blue Sky Property Management.