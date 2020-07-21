Rent Calculator
710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201
710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201
710 Siena Palm Drive
Location
710 Siena Palm Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration
Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
710 Siena Palm Drive, Unit 201 - CONDO FURNISHED- 2 bed plus den that could be 3rd bedroom. Modern furniture. Laminate floors in main living areas. Fitness Center and 5 Celebration pools.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5086132)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have any available units?
710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Celebration, FL
.
What amenities does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have?
Some of 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Siena Palm Drive Unit 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
