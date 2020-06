Amenities

ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, 2 STORY CONDO BACKS UP TO PRESERVE IN SIENA. THIS CONDO COMES WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE. ENJOY SIENA AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL AND WORK OUT ROOM AND CELEBRATION PARKS, POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, WALKING TRAILS AND MORE! EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.