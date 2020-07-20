All apartments in Celebration
Celebration, FL
673 CELEBRATION AVENUE
673 CELEBRATION AVENUE

673 Celebration Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

673 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Completely renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Downtown Celebration. This condo is on the second floor in an elevator Building with reserved parking lot for condo residents. Amazing kitchen with custom cabinets, cook top, built in oven, mosaic tile back splash and stone counter tops. Open Living room Dining room combo with huge Balcony overlooking Celebration Ave. and Downtown Celebration. New Hardwood floors thought the unit and no Carpet. Bathroom has been completely remodeled and features a Jacuzzi tub. Short walk to everything! Farmers Market is across the street on Sundays, Restaurants and new shops are less than 1 min away on Market Street and easy access to the Pool at Lake Side Park. Small pet ok. Rent includes acess to the Water Street Condo's Fitness Center and Valet Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

