673 CELEBRATION AVENUE

Completely renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Downtown Celebration. This condo is on the second floor in an elevator Building with reserved parking lot for condo residents. Amazing kitchen with custom cabinets, cook top, built in oven, mosaic tile back splash and stone counter tops. Open Living room Dining room combo with huge Balcony overlooking Celebration Ave. and Downtown Celebration. New Hardwood floors thought the unit and no Carpet. Bathroom has been completely remodeled and features a Jacuzzi tub. Short walk to everything! Farmers Market is across the street on Sundays, Restaurants and new shops are less than 1 min away on Market Street and easy access to the Pool at Lake Side Park. Small pet ok. Rent includes acess to the Water Street Condo's Fitness Center and Valet Trash.