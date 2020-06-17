571 CAMPUS STREET

Amenities

Townhouse in the Hart of Celebration Across from the K-8 school. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom with 1 Car Garage. Large open floor plan on main level with Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen and huge Family Room off the kitchen and a small office space. Brick paved Backyard with mature landscaping, outdoor dining table for 6 and a 1 car detached Garage. Second floor has Master Bedroom, walk in Closet and Large Bathroom. Second Bedroom on this level comes with its own Bathroom. Third floor has another Bedroom and full Bathroom. This property was just freshly painted and has all new Carpet. Lawn care, Internet, Cable and A/C filters are included in rent. Pets considered with owner approval. Garage Apartment is not included in the rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.