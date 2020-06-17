All apartments in Celebration
571 CAMPUS STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

571 CAMPUS STREET

571 Campus Street · (407) 680-3960
Location

571 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,021

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2798 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Townhouse in the Hart of Celebration Across from the K-8 school. 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bathroom with 1 Car Garage. Large open floor plan on main level with Formal Living Room and Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen and huge Family Room off the kitchen and a small office space. Brick paved Backyard with mature landscaping, outdoor dining table for 6 and a 1 car detached Garage. Second floor has Master Bedroom, walk in Closet and Large Bathroom. Second Bedroom on this level comes with its own Bathroom. Third floor has another Bedroom and full Bathroom. This property was just freshly painted and has all new Carpet. Lawn care, Internet, Cable and A/C filters are included in rent. Pets considered with owner approval. Garage Apartment is not included in the rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 CAMPUS STREET have any available units?
571 CAMPUS STREET has a unit available for $3,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 571 CAMPUS STREET have?
Some of 571 CAMPUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 CAMPUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
571 CAMPUS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 CAMPUS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 CAMPUS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 571 CAMPUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 571 CAMPUS STREET does offer parking.
Does 571 CAMPUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 CAMPUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 CAMPUS STREET have a pool?
No, 571 CAMPUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 571 CAMPUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 571 CAMPUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 571 CAMPUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 CAMPUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 CAMPUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 571 CAMPUS STREET has units with air conditioning.
