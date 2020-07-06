All apartments in Celebration
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:13 PM

525 CAMPUS STREET

525 Campus Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Main Village 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse across from the K-8 School. This Property has been completely remodeled with new flooring, new Kitchen and new Bathrooms. The Kitchen features new Granite countertops,Cabinets,Lighting and Travertine Tile floor. The Living room and Dining room have new Hardwood Floors and new Lighting. The Master suite has new Carpet and completely remodeled Bathroom with Double Vanity, Walk in Closet and Spa inspired Shower. Second and Third Bedroom have new Carpet in Bedrooms and renovated Bathroom. The Back Courtyard Features a Large screened in Patio with Fan and outdoor Lighting. The remainder of the large courtyard has all new Travertine Tile decking that leads out to the 1 Car Garage and Carport. It offers the convenience of shopping, restaurants, the Lake Side Park Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts and it is located across the street from the Celebration K-8 School. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month at an additional charge of $21. Lawn Care and Trash are also included. Owner must approve all Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 CAMPUS STREET have any available units?
525 CAMPUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 525 CAMPUS STREET have?
Some of 525 CAMPUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 CAMPUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
525 CAMPUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 CAMPUS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 CAMPUS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 525 CAMPUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 525 CAMPUS STREET offers parking.
Does 525 CAMPUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 CAMPUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 CAMPUS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 525 CAMPUS STREET has a pool.
Does 525 CAMPUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 525 CAMPUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 525 CAMPUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 CAMPUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 CAMPUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 CAMPUS STREET has units with air conditioning.

