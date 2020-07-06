525 CAMPUS STREET

Amenities

Main Village 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse across from the K-8 School. This Property has been completely remodeled with new flooring, new Kitchen and new Bathrooms. The Kitchen features new Granite countertops,Cabinets,Lighting and Travertine Tile floor. The Living room and Dining room have new Hardwood Floors and new Lighting. The Master suite has new Carpet and completely remodeled Bathroom with Double Vanity, Walk in Closet and Spa inspired Shower. Second and Third Bedroom have new Carpet in Bedrooms and renovated Bathroom. The Back Courtyard Features a Large screened in Patio with Fan and outdoor Lighting. The remainder of the large courtyard has all new Travertine Tile decking that leads out to the 1 Car Garage and Carport. It offers the convenience of shopping, restaurants, the Lake Side Park Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts and it is located across the street from the Celebration K-8 School. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month at an additional charge of $21. Lawn Care and Trash are also included. Owner must approve all Pets.