518 Water St.

518 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747 Celebration
1 Bedroom Condo with Den/ Second Bedroom in the Heart of Celebration - Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo with Den Condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. Living room Dining room combo with open Kitchen. Large Balcony overlooking Water Street with view of the Canal. Large Bedroom with walk in closet. Additional room perfect for a Office/Den but has built in Closet and extra storage so this room can be a Second Bedroom. Walking distance to everything. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. Valet Trash and A/C filters are included in rent. A/C filters will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Small dogs and cats accepted.
(RLNE4171902)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
