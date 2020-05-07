All apartments in Celebration
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

518 Water St.

518 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 Water Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
1 Bedroom Condo with Den/ Second Bedroom in the Heart of Celebration - Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo with Den Condo in the heart of Downtown Celebration. Living room Dining room combo with open Kitchen. Large Balcony overlooking Water Street with view of the Canal. Large Bedroom with walk in closet. Additional room perfect for a Office/Den but has built in Closet and extra storage so this room can be a Second Bedroom. Walking distance to everything. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. Valet Trash and A/C filters are included in rent. A/C filters will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Small dogs and cats accepted.

(RLNE4171902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Water St. have any available units?
518 Water St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 518 Water St. have?
Some of 518 Water St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Water St. currently offering any rent specials?
518 Water St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Water St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Water St. is pet friendly.
Does 518 Water St. offer parking?
No, 518 Water St. does not offer parking.
Does 518 Water St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Water St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Water St. have a pool?
No, 518 Water St. does not have a pool.
Does 518 Water St. have accessible units?
No, 518 Water St. does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Water St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Water St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Water St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 Water St. has units with air conditioning.
