Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
512 Mirasol Cir #202
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

512 Mirasol Cir #202

512 Mirasol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

512 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town Home at Mirasol at Celebration with attached garage - Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town Home at Mirasol at Celebration. New Hardwood floors in Living and dinning room, New Carpets in Bedrooms. Master has a large Bathroom with double vanity, garden soaking tub and separate shower and a screened in patio over looking the canal. Second screened in patio off the Kitchen. Large open floor plan with living room dinning room combo, Kitchen with breakfast area and built in desk. New A/C system and a 1 Car attached Garage. Trash, Ground Care, Pest Control, non monitored security system and A/C Filters are included in the rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.

(RLNE5148585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have any available units?
512 Mirasol Cir #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have?
Some of 512 Mirasol Cir #202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Mirasol Cir #202 currently offering any rent specials?
512 Mirasol Cir #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Mirasol Cir #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 is pet friendly.
Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 offer parking?
Yes, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 offers parking.
Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have a pool?
Yes, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 has a pool.
Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have accessible units?
No, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Mirasol Cir #202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 Mirasol Cir #202 has units with air conditioning.
