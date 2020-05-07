512 Mirasol Cir #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town Home at Mirasol at Celebration with attached garage - Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Town Home at Mirasol at Celebration. New Hardwood floors in Living and dinning room, New Carpets in Bedrooms. Master has a large Bathroom with double vanity, garden soaking tub and separate shower and a screened in patio over looking the canal. Second screened in patio off the Kitchen. Large open floor plan with living room dinning room combo, Kitchen with breakfast area and built in desk. New A/C system and a 1 Car attached Garage. Trash, Ground Care, Pest Control, non monitored security system and A/C Filters are included in the rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management.



(RLNE5148585)