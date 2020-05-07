501 MIRASOL CIRCLE

Amenities
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities. Full-time concierge, Lounge, Business Center, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, and more. The unit features updated kitchen, build-in office space, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, screened lanai and the covered patio that extends to the entire width of the unit with the beautiful view of courtyard fountain. Call today for a viewing!
*Furniture removal option is available upon request*.