Celebration, FL
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:08 AM

501 MIRASOL CIRCLE

501 Mirasol Circle · (407) 370-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities. Full-time concierge, Lounge, Business Center, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, and more. The unit features updated kitchen, build-in office space, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, screened lanai and the covered patio that extends to the entire width of the unit with the beautiful view of courtyard fountain. Call today for a viewing!
*Furniture removal option is available upon request*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have any available units?
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have?
Some of 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
501 MIRASOL CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
