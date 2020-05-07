501 MIRASOL CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard gym pool hot tub

Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities. Full-time concierge, Lounge, Business Center, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, and more. The unit features updated kitchen, build-in office space, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, screened lanai and the covered patio that extends to the entire width of the unit with the beautiful view of courtyard fountain. Call today for a viewing!

*Furniture removal option is available upon request*.