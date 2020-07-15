All apartments in Celebration
Find more places like 501 MIRASOL CIR #121.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Celebration, FL
/
501 MIRASOL CIR #121
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

501 MIRASOL CIR #121

501 Mirasol Circle · (407) 370-4400 ext. 226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Celebration
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

501 Mirasol Circle, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
Fully Furnished Condo in Mirasol Celebration! - Just bring your suitcases! This fully furnished condo is located on the first floor in the main building of Mirasol, Celebration. Mirasol is a beautifully designed community in the heart of Celebration with exceptional amenities. Full-time concierge, Lounge, Business Center, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, and more. The unit features updated kitchen, build-in office space, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, screened lanai and the covered patio that extends to the entire width of the unit with the beautiful view of courtyard fountain. Call today for a viewing!
*Furniture removal option is available upon request*.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4701561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have any available units?
501 MIRASOL CIR #121 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have?
Some of 501 MIRASOL CIR #121's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 currently offering any rent specials?
501 MIRASOL CIR #121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 is pet friendly.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 offer parking?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 does not offer parking.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have a pool?
Yes, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 has a pool.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have accessible units?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 MIRASOL CIR #121 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 501 MIRASOL CIR #121?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Celebration 1 BedroomsCelebration 2 Bedrooms
Celebration Apartments with GaragesCelebration Dog Friendly Apartments
Celebration Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity